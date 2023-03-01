A public-private partnership could bring new life to a Rock Island park.

The city is working with Augustana College to build new tennis courts at Lincoln Park.

Augustana is putting up $1 million to pay for it. Construction will start in the spring.

Six NCAA-regulation tennis courts will replace the existing tennis and basketball courts. The new courts are expected to be ready by Labor Day.

The hoops at the basketball court were removed in August 2019.

Executive Director of Parks and Recreation John Gripp said at the time the court would be closed until there was a plan in place to make the park safer after three incident of gunfire that year.