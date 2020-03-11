NCAA tournament games to be played without fans Local News Posted: Mar 11, 2020 / 04:03 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 11, 2020 / 04:03 PM CDT FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) NCAA President Mark Emmert sent out a message on the NCAA Twitter page announcing that upcoming championship events, including the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will be played with only essential staff and limited family attendance. NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020