A woman from Moline is on her way to a new milestone in her career.

Mary Schoeve is a crossing guard for the city and her parental instincts had something to do with her career path.

For almost 50 years, she has been making sure kids get to and from school safe and sound.

“Well, I just love being with the kids,” Schoeve said. “And I enjoy them and bus drivers and truckers — you know they all wave.”

Schoeve started as a crossing guard back in 1973.

She says one day after walking her five-year-old child to school a crossing guard suggested she apply.

“I went down and signed up on Friday and I started on Monday,” Schoeve said.

Fast forward to today: Mary is three months shy of 50 years of serving the community.

“It just kind of humbles you, you know,” Schoeve said. “It’s just, no big deal. I’ve just been here for so long. And I don’t intend to retire until I can’t drive anymore. So, you know. I just enjoy my job.”

The community can continue to celebrate her dedicated work, since she says she has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

“I enjoy the kids,” Schoeve said. “And you know, I look forward to coming. So, sometimes you just need a reason to get up in the morning.”

Mary will officially mark 50 years working for Moline in March.