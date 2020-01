The weather outside may have been frightful this weekend, but that didn’t stop almost 15,000 people from attending Bald Eagle Days.

Over a hundred vendors provided entertainment and sold goods at the annual event, which kicked off Friday evening and wrapped up early Sunday evening at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

The event featured live exhibits with animals ― and even a show from kids learning taekwondo.

Bald Eagle Days was sponsored by Arconic and Modern Woodmen of America.