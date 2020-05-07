Nearly 25,000 new unemployment claims in Iowa

Iowa’s continuing weekly unemployment claims are up to 181,358 after another 24,693 new claims were filed during the week between April 26 through May 2, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

Of the new claims, 22,830 live and work in Iowa and 1,863 work in Iowa but live in another state.

Most of the claims came from the following industries:

Manufacturing (6,053)

Industry not available – self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (4,010)

Health care and social assistance (2,988)

Accommodation and food services (2,200)

Retail trade (1,768)

The unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $50,931,302.43 for the week.

164,088 Iowans received $111,378,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which has totaled $439,126,200 in benefits paid since April 4.

15,612 in Iowa was paid a total of $10,046,088.94 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

With questions arise as businesses reopen and employees are recalled, Iowa Workforce Development have updated the “Frequently Asked Questions” section on their website.

Employer questions can be found here. Questions 11-16 specifically relate to return to work.

Employees questions can be found here. Employees can find assistance and should review questions 10-29.

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, click here.