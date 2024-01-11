Sixteen school districts from the Quad Cities, Galesburg, Monmouth, Macomb and the surrounding areas have received nearly $30,000 to provide resources to libraries through books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

“The School District Library Grant Program lends for the opportunity for school districts throughout Illinois to enhance the library media services offered to students within their schools,” said Tammy Muerhoff, Rock Island County Regional Superintendent of Schools. “These funds will provide for additional books and other library media materials to offer students with enriching opportunities to explore and learn.

Based on a statutory formula, school districts receive $0.885 per student enrolled at each school with a qualified library. Funding for the School District Library Grant Program originates from the General Reserve Fund and is appropriated for this purpose by the Illinois General Assembly.

“Funding for our school libraries is a good investment in our future,” said Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island), who made the announcement in a news release on Thursday. “The next generation of leaders are out there, and it’s essential that we provide them the resources needed to succeed.”

The following school districts in Halpin’s district received a total of $28,886:

· Bushnell Prairie City District 170 – $850

· Carbon Cliff-Barstow District 36 – $850

· Colona Grade School District 190 – $850

· East Moline District 37 – $2,132

· Galesburg School District 205 – $3,233

· Hampton School District 29 – $850

· Knoxville School District 202 – $850

· Macomb School District 185 – $1,644

· Moline-Coal Valley District 40 – $6,083

· Monmouth-Roseville SD 238 – $1,319

· Orion School District 223 – $850

· Rock Island-Milan SD 41 – $5,088

· Sherrard School District 200 – $1,144

· Silvis School District 34 – $850

· United School District 304 – $850

· United Township District 30 – $1,443

The grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will support school library services for over 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

For a full list of libraries that received funding, visit the Secretary of State’s website.