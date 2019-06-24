Nearly $400K raised for businesses impacted by historic flooding

Davenport city leaders announced Monday the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Davenport Partnership have raised nearly $400,000 for businesses impacted by the historic flooding.
Here’s a breakdown of where the money came from:
– $25,000 from the QC Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund
– $25,000 from the QC Community Foundation Transformation Grant
– $119,000 from Grow QC donations (like Flood Fest)
– $230,000 from the Downtown Davenport Partnership
“We need to do better and I commit to you all that we will,” Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said on communicating with stakeholders about the flood plan.