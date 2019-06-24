Nearly $400K raised for businesses impacted by historic flooding

Davenport city leaders announced Monday the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Davenport Partnership have raised nearly $400,000 for businesses impacted by the historic flooding. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com)

Here’s a breakdown of where the money came from:

– $25,000 from the QC Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund

– $25,000 from the QC Community Foundation Transformation Grant

– $119,000 from Grow QC donations (like Flood Fest)

– $230,000 from the Downtown Davenport Partnership

“We need to do better and I commit to you all that we will,” Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said on communicating with stakeholders about the flood plan.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel speaks during the announcement of almost $400,000 raised for businesses impacted by the flood. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Nearly $400K has been raised for businesses impacted by the historic flooding. — Grace Runkel (@GraceRunkel) June 24, 2019