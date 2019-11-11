Nearly 500 students take part in St. Ambrose “Bee The Difference Day”

On Sunday nearly 500 students from Saint Ambrose did some fall cleaning around the Quad Cities.



It was part of the university’s annual “Bee The Difference Day.”



The students all gathered about 11 a.m. at the Rogalski Center before heading out to their designated cleaning area.



Student Body President Sara Killacky said she every year they have about 500-600 participate.



“It’s just really important for use to do this because it’s within our mission statement and it’s really in our values,” said Killacky.



Bee the Difference Day started in 2006 and it is now one of the school’s largest volunteer events.