Need a bus in the Iowa Quad Cities? There’s a new, easy way to SPOT one.

The City of Bettendorf is announcing a new intelligent transit system (ITS) for their riders called SPOT. It has both a website and phone app for Apple and Android users and was created by ETA Transit Systems. It can also be used by Davenport Citibus riders and replaces their Transloc system.

“Having Citibus on the same system gives riders the added benefit of only needing one website or app to plan their trip across the Iowa Quad Cities,” said Mark Garrow, Bettendorf Transit/Garage Manager. “SPOT is very easy to use and will provide our riders with a tool to make their ride stress-free.”

Riders can use SPOT to track buses in real time, get up to the minute arrival times, customize alerts, and navigate multiple stops and routes.

“SPOT® sits at the forefront of modern transportation tracking and analytics,” said John Maglio, ETA Transit Systems President. “With its open architecture, cloud-based platform, SPOT delivers the best of both worlds – customization and expansion that allows Bettendorf Transit and Davenport Citibus to better serve both their riders and employees.”