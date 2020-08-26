Need a fair food fix? Look no further: Fair food returns to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

You don’t have to miss the food from the Mississippi Valley Fair just because the fair is canceled because of the pandemic.

Those corn dogs, nachos, and funnel cakes are available at the fairground in Davenport this week.

You are asked to practice social distancing if you go.

Local 4 spoke with a woman who’s disappointed the fair was canceled, but is glad she can still get her summer classics.



Tonya McLane says,”Yes for sure, I’m so glad their doing this because now I got my corn-dog for the year. I usually get one a year, so it’s all good now I got it. “

The food will be available through Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

The hours are 11-8 until Friday, and from 10 to closing on Saturday.

The vendors will move to a location in Sterling next Tuesday.

