Need a (federal) job? Attend these free workshops

Need a job – preferably on Rock Island Arsenal? Join the series of three free virtual workshops on Wednesdays sponsored by The Moline Foundation and Moline Public Library.

Each workshop will last an hour with a half hour for questions afterward, a news release says. The workshops will be given by Ken Elshoff, who is a former GS-0201-12 Federal HR Specialist (recruitment/placement) with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sign up on the Moline Public Library’s website under Events at Molinelibrary.org or go to the link https://molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/applying-and-interviewing-federal-jobs-3-part-series-1

10 a.m. Jan. 13 – High-Probability Federal Resumes Easy and powerful resume strategies will help you create your own federal resume. You also can learn:

Why your private-sector resume will not help you get a federal job interview.

How the professional federal human resources employees themselves get interviewed for nearly every job they apply for.

Eight quick and easy ways to get powerful keywords. Receive a specially designed keyword tool that organizes all of the powerful keywords to immediately improve your resume.

A legal way to apply for jobs that aren’t advertised.

10 a.m. Jan. 20 – Successfully Navigating USAJOBSLearn everything you need to know to prepare for federal job interviews. Explore how to prepare, what to do during interviews, and the steps you can take after the interview has concluded:

What you can expect to happen during a federal job interview versus a private sector interview.

Everything you should bring with you to your federal job interview.

The five main resources for gathering information about the organization where your interview is being held.

Key questions you want answered prior to getting interviewed.

Seven advanced tactics to deploy immediately.

10 a.m. Jan. 27 – Acing the Federal Interview