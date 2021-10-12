Need a job? QC charity feeding the poor and homeless needs a cook or they may have to close

King’s Harvest Ministries needs to hire a cook, or the free meal site may be forced to close

King’s Harvest has been serving the poor and homeless since 1996, but they lost their cook about four months ago. In the meantime, Black Diamond Catering stepped in to help so the free meal site could still operate, but a Black Diamond representative helping King’s Harvest will move out of state this month.

“During the last four months we have been desperately trying to hire another cook, but we have been unsuccessful,” Terri Gleize, executive director of King’s Harvest Ministries, said in a press release. “If we can’t find a new cook, we will have to shut our doors.” Gleize added that “closing our meal site at a time when people are really struggling would be disastrous for the people that we serve in the Quad Cities.”

Hours for the position of cook at King’s Harvest Ministries are Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 6:00 to 11:00 a.m. Those interested in the job can email resumes to Kingsharvest@mchsi.com or apply in person at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, located at 2504 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. The pet rescue is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., closed Thursdays and Sundays.

King’s Harvest Ministries is located at 824 West 3rd Street in Davenport.

