Help wanted – so many employers are still looking for good workers.

So if you’re looking for a job, you’ll be able to find a bunch of openings at the IowaWORKS Career Fair on Wednesday.

Martha Garcia-Tappa from IowaWORKS joined Local 4 News at 4 to give us more information.

The drive thru IowaWORKS Career Fair is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the IowaWORKS office located at 1801 East Kimberly Road in Davenport.