If you need a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the Rock Island County Health Department has doses available, but supplies are limited.

The department has a 100-dose supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 12 and older. They’re offering appointments for the next three Tuesdays, October 17, October 24 and October 31. Walk-in clinics have been suspended due to the limited supply. Call (309) 794-7080 to make an appointment. Appointments are expected to fill quickly and phone lines may be busy. People are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination and insurance cards to their appointments. The clinics are located at the health department, located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

“We understand that our clients have a loyalty to the manufacturer of their first dose, which is why we ordered both Pfizer and Moderna,” said Janet Hill, interim administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department. Health officials recommend people take the first vaccine that is available to them because the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are interchangeable. Residents can make an appointment on Fridays for the Pfizer vaccine If the Moderna appointments fill up.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get you protected from the worst of COVID before we get too far into respiratory illness season,” said Hill. Health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older should receive both the COVID and flu vaccines. The department’s walk-in flu clinic continues on Tuesdays through October. People can receive both flu and COVID vaccines in the same visit. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are no longer being provided for free from the federal government, so the health department will bill your health insurance. People should determine coverage with their insurance companies, with the health department as an authorized site. It’s expected that insurance patients will have no out-of-pocket costs, but individual policies could vary. Medicare Part B and Illinois Medicaid will pay for the COVID vaccine.

The health department also has enrolled in programs that will pay for COVID-19 vaccines for those who are underinsured and uninsured, but supplies are limited. Call (309) 794-7080 to make an appointment. The department also has COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months and older.

Appointments for children under than 12 will be offered on Wednesdays, with Pfizer vaccines being administered in the morning and Moderna in the afternoon. The department currently does not have Moderna doses for children 11 and younger who have private insurance, but they are expected at any time. There is no out-of-pocket cost to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid or managed care organization card for the flu vaccine. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Aetna, Cigna, Coventry, Medica and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Insurance coverages change frequently, so verify in advance with your insurance carrier to ensure flu shots are covered.

For people who are not using insurance, the cost of the vaccine is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $66 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines also are available at healthcare and pharmacy partners. To find locations and appointment times, click here.