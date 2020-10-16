Need a social distance friendly Halloween activity? Build a scarecrow for ‘Scarecrow Row’

Preparing for a spooky Halloween celebration has been different due to the pandemic, but one man from Geneseo decided to create a social distance friendly event.

It’s called Scarecrow Row and people can design their own scarecrow that will displayed in Geneseo City Park on Halloween.

People can pick up a frame from Smith Studio and Gallery, located at 124 S. State St. in downtown Geneseo. The owner and creator of the event said so far, more than 150 people have picked up frames.

People can come see the scarecrow displays Oct. 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Geneseo City Park.