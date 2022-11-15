The Davenport Police Association is hosting their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Handicapped Development Center (HDC), 3402 Hickory Grove Road in Davenport.

This highly anticipated event is the unofficial holiday kickoff for HDC staff and participants. Police officers and association members serve up a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. A visit from Santa is also planned.

“Right after Halloween, participants start asking about the Thanksgiving dinner. They love seeing the police officers and enjoying a meal with their friends. We are so grateful for this tradition,” said HDC President/CEO Jeff Ashcraft.

HDC has been providing support to individuals with disabilities to help them to succeed, achieve, grow and be happy for over 50 years. For more information about their programs, click here.