Need firewood? Parks and Rec is trimming trees

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is trimming trees in city parks and will have some logs suitable for firewood.

Residents within Muscatine city limits can pick up the wood on a first-come first-serve basis.

Residents who want to become eligible to pick up the wood will need to place their name on a call list with Parks and Recreation Department’s Park Maintenance Office at 563-263-5464 – leave your name, address, and phone number.

Residents will be contacted based on their placement on the list and the availability of wood. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will call to let residents know when and where to pick up the wood.

For more information call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241, or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.