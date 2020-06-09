Need for blood rises as hospital procedures return

Elective surgeries and other procedures that are happening again at hospital have created a greater need for blood. That’s why staff at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center are asking for blood donations.

Kirby Winn, public relations manager with the blood center, said there typically is a greater need for donations in the summer. With a lack of school and mobile blood drives, that has contributed to the need for more blood donations.

“We don’t ever want to be in a position where a procedure that’s needed would have to be delayed or rescheduled because of a limited supply and we are at that edge,” Winn said. “We just simply need to have more donors come out and increase our inventory levels so that we can be assured that every possible situation is covered in terms of the blood supply.”

That’s why volunteers like David Johnson came out to donate. Something he’s been doing for 30 years.

“It’s just an easy thing to do and I’m in and out of here in two hours and so I’m happy to be able to give something that comes easy to me to somebody that’s in desperate need,” Johnson said.

To donate blood through Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, you can visit their website here or by calling 563-359-5401.