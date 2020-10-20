Need help managing diabetes? A local nutrition and wellness educator is offering guidance

Know someone with diabetes? Have it yourself? If so, you’re not alone.

One in 11 American has diabetes, and one in three has prediabetes.

“Managing this disease will help prevent damage to your heart, eyes and nerves over time,” says Kristin Bogdonas, a nutrition and wellness educator for University of Illinois Extension.

Bogdonas is offering two “Tools to Manage Diabetes” workshops in the month of November that will introduce participants to some tools that can help manage carbohydrate intake and plan meals effectively.

One program is online, and the other is in person.

The “Tools to Manage Diabetes” online program will be 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, via Zoom.

This program is free and offered in conjunction with the Rock Island Public Library.

Once registered, participants will pick up their class materials from the main library, located at 401 19th St., Rock Island.

Class size is limited to 20.

The “Tools to Manage Diabetes” in-person program will be 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Rock Island County Extension, located at 321 2nd Ave. West, Milan.

There is a $5 cost to attend, and class size is limited to eight persons.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register through the University of Illinois Extension events page by Monday, Nov. 9.

Participants will receive a diabetes portion plate, carbohydrate counting pocket guide and presentation handouts.

These class materials are funded in part by a City of Rock Island Gaming Grant.

More information about University of Illinois Extension is here.