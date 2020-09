A local organization in Moline is conducting a free fresh produce drive Sunday, Sept. 13.

The event will take place 2 to 4 p.m. at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, located at 6005 34th Ave.

All neighbors are welcome to attend.

Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is partnering up with Islamic Circle of North America Relief for this event to “support the Quad Cities during these difficult times.”