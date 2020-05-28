1  of  2
Need to know where to vote in Clinton County? There’s an app for that

For the upcoming June primary in Iowa, Clinton County is consolidating polling places, so some voters may be uncertain where they go to vote.

To help, the “WhereUVoteIA – Clinton County” mobile device app has been updated with information about the primary election.

“‘The WhereUVote – Clinton County’ app will be a great tool for those who want to vote on Election Day especially since we reduced the number of polling locations for this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker said. “We made sure the app was updated for this election because all voters will need to vote at a location where we traditionally don’t conduct elections in Clinton County.”

The free mobile app is available for Apple and Android devices and can be found in the respective app stores. A link to download the app is also available here.

Voters may also find their voting locations on the Clinton County Elections website.

“‘The WhereUVote – Clinton County’ app is a great compliment to the voter outreach we started on the County elections website,” Van Lancker said. “This mobile app will also allow voters to review sample ballots.”

