Need to visit Whiteside County Courthouse? You are required to wear a mask

Morrison, Ill. — Beginning Friday, wearing a mask in the state of Illinois will be a requirement.

This comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker extended social distancing guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents of the new requirement.

It won’t be optional to wear a mask when you are entering the courthouse.

Sheriff John Booker says, “Following restrictions by the Governor’s orders, as well as circuit judge we are requiring mask be worn at all times in our courthouse.”

Booker says due to a PPE shortage in the state, the department will not be able to provide one.

“They can just simply put a piece of paper towel, and hold it over their face when they enter into a courthouse, as well as when they go into a courtroom. The only time we would be providing a masks is if someone is coming in for an emergency order protection. We will provide a mask for those folks if they don’t have a mask or face covering,” says Booker.

The department is also following other guidelines like checking temperatures when someone enters the building.

“If someone has a temperature of over 100.4 They will not be able to enter into the courthouse. We may have to have a secondary check done for that, because we don’t want to stop someone if it is an emergency like an order of protection. So we have a backup plan, but so far we haven’t had anyone come in who had a temperature,” says Booker.

Booker says the goal is to keep everyone safe.

“The reason for the mask is that it protects the people coming in, that may have it as well as my employees. Or by chance, because of COVID-19 a lot of people don’t show symptoms. So you may not even know you have it. So by wearing a mask it protects everyone “

The courthouse is still closed except by an appointment.