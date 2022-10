Notice how dry it’s gotten around the Quad Cities lately? We’ve had less than half an inch of rain over the last 30 days!

The first half of September was rainy, with more than three and a half inches of rain falling.

Since then though it’s been bone dry. While it’s been good for the fall harvest, we could use some wet weather now.

The next drought update comes out on Thursday and we’re looking at some expansion since last week’s update.