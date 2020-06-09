Neighbor finds knife in backyard after stabbing in Davenport

Neighbors are speaking out after a stabbing in Davenport Thursday night.

Two people were stabbed and four people were arrested.

One neighbor said he saw police lights flashing. That’s when he and his roommates went outside to see what was happening.

“I just seen a bunch of lights going on and when we came out there was ambulances, police cars and policeman on both sides searching for a weapon,” said Joe Noble.

A weapon was found by Joe Noble’s roommate.

“We did end up finding it the next day,” Noble said. “The knife was in the back boat, the back of our property.”

Despite the violence, Noble said he feels safe in this community.

“Nobody really messes with anything down here so I’m pretty lucky,” he said.