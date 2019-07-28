Neighbor speaks out after woman found dead in Davenport home

The Davenport police department is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead at her home Saturday morning.

The woman was identified by police as 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme.

Klemme lived in the 6900 block of Oak Street with her husband Casey Klemme.

He was arrested Friday night for domestic abuse.

One neighbor told Local 4 she heard screaming coming from outside her house Friday night.

“There was an altercation between them in the middle of the street and it was physical and I know my other neighbor broke it up,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “Then the police were called and they came out here and arrested the guy.”

Casey Klemme is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail with a $50,000 cash bond.

The neighbor said she was shocked when she heard her neighbor was dead.

“I mean, things happen all the time, but you don’t think it would happen right next door to you at all,” she said.

The neighbor said knew Casey, but had only seen Tiffany briefly. She would have never expected this to happen to them because of how she describes her neighbors.

“Like the typical happy family,” she said. “A lot of people keep to themselves around here so, but we never, never seen anything out of the ordinary that would pinpoint something like that,” she said.