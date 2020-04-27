Neighborhood hosts outdoor concert while practicing social distancing

Sunny skies and a hope for the future, brought a neighborhood in coal valley together to enjoy some live music while practicing social distancing.



The neighborhood at Deer Hollow Drive held a concert for neighbors while staying on their drive-way.



The concert was held for neighbors to have some fun during this season and also help out local musicians who are out of business since they can’t perform in any venues.



Mike Malstead wants to do something fun for his neighbors while also helping out local musicians who are suffering during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They’re the ones that are out of work a lot of people were entertainers so by giving them this opportunity they’re going to make a few dollars which is going to help them,” said Malstead. “Basically up and down the street everybody was really pretty excited to do something like this.”

They made sure everyone was following the social distancing rules.

Jordan Danielsen and Jef Spradley were the first artists of the Deer Hollow Driveway Concert Series.

“I love how we’re giving a service to people and they’re helping us out too,” said Danielsen.

Malmstead said they may be holding another concert in the future.

“If this continues maybe a couple of weeks of so we might try another one if this goes well today,” said Malmstead.

The neighbors were asked to make a minimum donation of $10 for the musicians.