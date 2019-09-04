Neighbors accuse Erie school board members of acting on personal agenda, biases against superintendent

Dozens of people in Erie, Illinois, showed up to a school board meeting tonight and put board members in the hot seat.

“I feel this will cost the district greatly with lack of leadership and lack of common sense,” one man said to a packed room.

“Why are you not being transparent with our community with what’s really going on in this district?” asked another woman who is part of the school district’s parent group.

The board is considering firing the district’s superintendent, Marty Felesena.

Marty Felesena, Erie school district superintendent

He’s only been on the job for a year.

Parents and staff members spoke up tonight to defend Felesena, who was not at the meeting, himself.



Neighbors accuse school board members of having personal agendas and being biased.

They say there hasn’t been any transparency in the discussion to remove the superintendent.

Some also believe that a lawsuit could be pushing school board members to act.

Local 4 News looked at court records and found that one employee, who is listed as a technician, is currently facing two felony charges related to eavesdropping.

One mother of three says she doesn’t want to see her taxpayer money wasted on another superintendent search for no good reason.

She says she hopes school officials do the right thing.



“Put there personal agendas aside and really focus on what is right for the district and get us through this or if they can’t do that be strong enough to step down and resign and appoint somebody else that can,” says Tasha Keegan.

After more than two hours of deliberation behind closed doors in executive session, school board members decided to direct the district attorney to contact the superintendent’s attorney for a mediation process.

School board members say they hope to issue a joint statement with the superintendent in the next few days.