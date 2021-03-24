Neighbors are concerned after a woman was found dead in a Davenport home on Wednesday.



“There’s been crime going on here quite often it’s picking up more and more we had to put cameras in to keep people from doing things around the neighborhood,” said Steven

Police discovered the woman’s body near west first street after recieving a medical call shortly before 3 p.m. this afternoon. Tonight police are not saying a crime was committed but neighbors feel otherwise.

“It was a pretty good neighborhood at one time but crime has been picking up in this neighborhood, there was a stolen car not too long ago ran into that pole down at the end of the street there,” said Steven.

Pedro has been living in davenport for over four decades and just like steven he has seen a recent spike in crime right outside his home.

“There’s crimes going around its kinda dangerous for everybody you know for everybody around here, said Pedro. “Not surprised because it’s happening all over not just here in davenport it’s all over not just here.”

Steven said all he can do now is keep the family in his thoughts.

“Pray for them too there’s nothing else we can do but do that,” said Steven.



The family of the woman who died said they will be holding a vigil for their loved one in the next few days.