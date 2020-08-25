Neighbors concerned about kids removed from Coal Valley mobile home park

Neighbors in the Candle Light mobile home park in Coal Valley are concerned about the ten children that were removed after a man was arrested on Monday in connection with a murder in Davenport over the weekend.

“There’s enough going on in the world that kids have to go through,” neighbor Lisa Givan said.

She wasn’t the only one who was worried. Other neighbors weren’t sure what to think about Monday’s situation. There was also an overwhelming response from our viewers, questioning if these kids were safe.

Tee LaShoure, a homicide and other violent crimes specialist with family resources, said the questions are important.

“If it’s a concern to that community, it is valid, and we have to address those things. So there is a sense of accountability,” she said.

Today we contacted the Rock Island County’s Sheriff’s office for information. They referred us to the Coal Valley police department, who referred us to the Davenport Police Department. We have not heard back from Davenport police yet.

Major Jeffery Bladel issued a statement Monday afternoon that this case is “not connected to the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.”

