Neighbors in Buffalo saddened by deadly house fire

Family and friends of a close-knit community in Iowa are overcome with sadness as they mourn over a deadly house fire.

Crews received a call around 2 p.m. Friday and reported to the corner of 3rd and Franklin streets in Buffalo.

When they arrived in the area, they spotted a house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters battled the fire for hours Friday, and most of the roof of the house was destroyed.

Neighbors told Local 4’s Kalani Bowles that everyone knows everyone in Buffalo, and many people are familiar with the family that lived in the home that caught fire.

One neighbor described what was going through her head when she looked outside and saw the flames.

“The house was just totally engulfed in fire, and it was so hot,” said Gail Van Gundy. “You couldn’t go near it.”

Law enforcement officials on the scene said this fire investigation will now be turned over to the fire marshal.

Out of respect for the family, investigators are withholding the name of the victim at this time.