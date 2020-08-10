Neighbors in shock after two are arrested in Muscatine for Act of Terrorism

Neighbors are in shock about the act of terrorism at the Public Safety Building



Roseanna Zoller lives less than a block away from the Public Safety Building and still can’t believe what happened over night on Sunday.



“I don’t know why some would want to do that especially with that kind of charge,” said Zoller “It’s crazy I didn’t think, I didn’t know that people would actually do that.”



She hopes things could be different.



“Honestly it doesn’t surprise me around this neighborhood I mean there’s some really nice people but then there’s some not every nice people,” said Zoller.



Donald wishes there could be a better relationship between residents and the police department.



“The only thing I got to say if they had a better relationship with the community and they did what they suppose to the right people instead of doing the wrong things to the wrong people they might have a better relationship and maybe that stuff wouldn’t happen,” said Donald.



He’s lived in Muscatine his whole life and said he’s surprised about yesterday’s incident.



“It’s the first time I’ve ever heard anything targeted right to the police department,” said Donald. “I don’t know so much about terrorism but vandalism and stuff like that, yes.”



The Muscatine Police Department is continuing with the investigation.