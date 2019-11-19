Neighbors react after couple found dead in Lyndon

Whiteside County deputies are looking into the deaths of a married couple.

Their bodies were found Saturday afternoon in a home on east commercial street.



Deputies found 78-year-old Thomas Whitney dead in the bedroom.

His 53-year-old wife Dawn was dead in the bathroom.

A neighbor tells Local Four News she was stunned.

Clydye Miles, who lives across the street says, “I was really quite, shocked is a good word, because I come around the corner and go through the alley to park here, and there were like 5 cop cars over there. So this comes as a complete shock , and when I look over there I just feel sad.”

Whiteside County’s Coroner performed autopsies this morning. That did not provide an immediate cause of death. Authorities are waiting on the results of a toxicology report, which could take up to two weeks.