Neighbors react after fatal weekend shooting in Davenport

Davenport Police have released the name of a man who died from gunfire early Sunday morning in Davenport.

Police say 30-year-old Delandres Thompson, of Davenport, died at a nearby hospital after being shot on W. 3rd Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

When they got there, Davenport Police found a crowd of more than 100 people and cars blocking the area.

Officers saw people fighting and heard several gunshots.

When they tried to disperse the crowd, they found a person lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

One man and two women were also treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds at area hospitals.

“A lot of yelling, screaming and popping. I assumed it was fireworks,” says one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

He says, in the morning, he looked out his window.

“There were maybe 100 casings and police tape. I realized on the news, a block from where I live at on 3rd and Warren, someone was shot and killed, so that’s too bad that happened.”

Terry Trauffer says he was inside his home when the incident happened. “At first, I thought it was just fireworks. It was a little after 3 when it woke me up. About 20 after, I decided something woke me up again, so I got up and looked out, and they had the police yellow do not cross stuff.”

Trauffer says he has been living at King’s Harvest for the last few years, and typically, the area is peaceful.

“This is like the only thing I have actually seen or heard of that has happened like that,” he says.

“For being in a tough area, it’s pretty quiet. I do have plans on moving. I’m saving my money to move. This incident definitely got me going in the right direction of getting out of here ’cause I don’t want to get shot,” says the anonymous neighbor.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are urged to call the Davenport Police Department.