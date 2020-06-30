Neighbors remember a 5-year-old girl who died on Sunday in Savanna

A 5-year-old dies after falling into the Plum River in Savanna.



Police first received a call stating three children were missing. The call came in just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.



Officers found one child, but the search was on for the other two.



A second child was found in the river clinging onto a tree limb. Emergency resonders found the third child about half-mile up the river.



The child was flown to Rockford where she later died.



Neighbors of the family are heartbroken and say she was a sweet little girl.



“She was just so sweet and kind and always wanted to come over and play with the little girls babysitting she just wanted to be everybody’s friend,” said Ellana’s Neighbor.



While another neighbor of the family knows the pain they are going through.



“Just the pain of being without your kids I have a son that I live without it’s hard daily.” said another neighbor.



Just the day before they had seen the little girl.



“She was out just playing with my granddaughter they day before yesterday,”said Ellana’s Neighbor. “They played with them and she was always there and smiling and around.”



Neighbors say they’ll be with the family during these difficult times.



The incident is currently under investigation.



The family has set up a GoFundMe page for the funeral costs.