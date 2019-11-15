Neighbors who live next door to detention home speak out after 5 juveniles escape

A search continues for four minors who escaped from a detention center in Galesburg Wednesday night.

Five initially got away, one is back in custody. They got away from the Mary Davis Home.

Knox County deputies say one of them attacked an employee when the crew was in the process of getting everyone back in their cells around 8pm.

Another employee tried to help and got attacked, as well. Someone stole a set of keys to the facility, got into to boiler room, and stole some car keys from a worker.

The five 15-year-olds found the car, and drove off in it. Police later found the stolen car empty on Brown Street in Davenport, it was still running.

Officers found one of the escapees nearby, and arrested him. People who live next door to the facility in Galesburg are disturbed by what happened.



Dawson Coe says, “Coming home from dinner with my girlfriend last night and I saw all the commotion at least eight or nine cop cars, people everywhere, I didn’t find out what happened until an hour later, but it’s kind of scary to know that they got out next door to me. They could have broken into any of our homes, and cars and done God knows what.”

One Mary Davis employee was sent to the hospital, no word on the condition. Three more were treated for minor injuries.