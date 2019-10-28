Neighbors speak out after gunfire near Vander Veer Park

Davenport police are still trying to figure out what led to one of the latest shootings.

It happened Sunday near Vander Veer Park, and St Paul Lutheran Church.

Officers shut down part of Lombard Street while they searched the area. There was damage to one of the windows at the Vander Veer Park Conservatory.

Local Four News spoke to a member of St. Paul Church she says she is thankful no one was injured, however the violence needs to stop.

“We hope that whatever happened here will stop happening, ” says Ann McGlynn.

She goes on to say, “Obviously we are here in this community, we are proud to be here in this community. We hope very much for peace.”

While Local Four was out at the park, we noticed only about ten people were there, but only one would talk.

Aaron Oder walks his dog at the park regularly. He tells me incidents like the recent shooting should make the community come together to more vigilant of violence happening there.

He says he has ideas as to what he would like to see the police department do.

“Plan events with the neighbors. Maybe if the cops and the police department can afford to do that to have them involved, to try to form that good, trusting relationship,” says Oder.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department.





