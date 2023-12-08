Neil Armstrong Elementary School, Bettendorf, student Evan Goldsberry is the winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting more than 100 million pieces of student art, a news release says.

Goldsberry’s winning piece of art is below:

Artwork by Evan Goldsberry (Neil Armstrong Elementary School)

Goldsberry received more than 200 online votes for his winning art, a one-point-perspective study featuring a parade balloon in the form of the DreamWorks’ character Puss in Boots.

“My inspiration for my parade balloon was to pick Puss in Boots because the movies are really cool, and I thought others would like it too,” Evan said. “My favorite part was all the details between painting, colored pencils, and drawing in one-point perspective.”

When asked how he felt when he found out he won Artist of the Week, he said, “I was really happy because I never thought I would win. There were a lot of students who had great art skills.”

Goldsberry’s teacher, Chrissy Block has been teaching art for more than 14 years. “What makes me passionate about teaching art is knowing that the skills art teaches students can be applied to every aspect of their lives,” Block said.

Block is one of the thousands of art teachers who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, manage the art room, crowdsource lesson plans, and raise money for their classrooms. Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase custom keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.

“I have used Artsonia since the very first day I started teaching. It has impacted my art room greatly by being able to have students share their artwork with friends and family near and far,” Block said. “Having that supportive community of caregivers and families who can see what their student is working on, leave comments as well as share it with others really brings a sense of pride to my students and positivity to my art program.”

Artsonia developed Artist of the Week 15 years ago to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their creative achievements. Every week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in each of four different age groups (PreK-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12) from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.

“When a student is recognized for their artistic achievement, it is powerful. Students begin to view their artwork as something worthy of being celebrated which really boosts self-esteem and confidence,” Block said.

Blick Art Materials donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.

“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO, and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the Week is a perfect way to get local schools, families, and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing, and cherishing student art.”

