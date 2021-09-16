NES @ Night at Davenport Public Library Thursday

The year is 1988. You’re playing Contra on the NES to neutralize an evil organization that is secretly planning to take over the entire world. You fight through eight stages, ranging from a jungle to your final destination, an alien’s lair. You save the planet. Life is good. But can you relive past glory?

Find out at NES @ Night at the Davenport Public Library’s Fairmount branch September 16. This 8-bit night of gaming features the classic Contra. Can you take home QC bragging rights and a prize at this first month of NES @ Night?

NES @ Night is Thursday, September 16, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Davenport Public Library at 3000 North Fairmount Street in Davenport. Registration is required here.

Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. Please check here for updates.