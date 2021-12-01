It’s an 8-bit challenge to race through the Mushroom Kingdom to save Princess Toadstool from the evil Bowser!

Take a step back in time select Thursdays in December to when Mario and Luigi ruled the video gaming world at NES @ Night: Super Mario Bros. Test your skills against other players with one of the best-selling video games of all time. See if you can beat the best for your chance at Super Mario bragging rights and a cool gift card!

NES @ Night: Super Mario Bros. is the following Thursdays: December 2, 9 and 16, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Fairmount location of the Davenport Public Library, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. This program is best suited to adults. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.

To register, click here.