Nestlé Purina PetCare has announced a $20,000 donation to help PAWS & More fund the construction of a new facility to serve pets and residents in Washington, Iowa, and several surrounding communities.

PAWS & More is the animal control agency for Washington County, the city of Washington and many surrounding Iowa communities including Henry, Keokuk and Louisa counties. Since opening in 1978, the organization has provided animals with shelter and compassionate care, including control and placement for stray animals as well as a spay/neuter program with a major impact on feral cats, a news release says.

The existing PAWS & More facility has deteriorated to the point that it no longer can be repaired, the release says The new facility will enhance the organization’s operations by adding outdoor play space for animals, garage access for van parking and additional storage.

“Our team in Clinton has donated Purina pet food to PAWS & More for some time, and we’re more than willing to step up in this instance to help bring a new facility to life,” said Justin Wilkinson, factory manager of the Purina manufacturing facility in Clinton. “The new building will enhance PAWS & More’s ability to positively impact pets and residents in several counties in southeast Iowa. We’re so grateful for they all do.”

The donation is being granted through the Purina Trust Fund, established by Purina founder William H. Danforth to provide critical support to important community causes. The company is investing more than $1 million in its communities this year through several capital and capacity-building grants to support local non-profit organizations, the release says. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those who help our communities and environments thrive.

To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit here.