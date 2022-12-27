Just less than three months after completing a $156-million factory expansion, Nestle Purina’s Clinton factory recently announced another planned $110-million expansion to add automated warehousing technology to the facility.

The new investment will create 15 new jobs and continue its impressive growth to better serve the pets and people who love them, according to a Tuesday release from Grow Clinton. Nestle Purina PetCare Company is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. and is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.

The Clinton plant employs 570 people and its October 2022 expansion brought the preparation and packaging of Just Right, Purina’s first personalized dog food brand, to Clinton. All blends are 100 percent complete and balanced, prepared and packaged exclusively in Clinton.

Purina manufactures pet care products, including pet food, snacks and cat litter products. In Clinton, Purina produces various dry pet food and snacks. The most recent project includes the construction of a 90,000-square-foot building to support an expansion at the facility.

“Nestle Purina PetCare Company’s continued investment in the Greater Clinton Region is proof that our area boasts a business-friendly environment with the infrastructure and resources necessary to be successful,” Andy Sokolovich, president/CEO of Grow Clinton, said in Tuesday’s release.

“The company hosts a positive culture focused on the well-being of its team, our community, and the manufacturing of quality petfood. I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with their staff, supporting yet another milestone for the Clinton facility,” he said.

Purina gathered with the community Oct. 5, 2022 to celebrate the completion of a significant expansion at its Clinton factory.

Purina employs approximately 1,370 people across Iowa. In addition to the factory in Clinton, Purina has operations in Fort Dodge and Davenport. For more information, visit the company website.