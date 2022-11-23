Enjoy networking with friends and colleagues at the Jingle Bell Jam in Clinton on Thursday, December 8!

This Biz After 5 event will get everyone in the holiday mindset while building and strengthening business contacts. Admission includes one drink ticket and appetizers. Additional beverages are available for purchase. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. at Eagle Point Lodge, 3900 N. Third Street in Clinton.

Early Bird registration is $20 per person for Grow Clinton members, $30 per person for nonmembers and ends at the close of business on Friday, December 2. If you work for a business that is a member of Grow Clinton, you are also a member. Click here to register. If you have trouble registering with your email address, contact us at (563) 242-5702 or email karen.friis@growclinton.com and we will help you get registered for the member price. Registration during the week of the Jingle Bell Jam and at the door will be $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

Guests will be able to enter this event without driving through the Symphony of Lights display.