The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to a telephone network outage that is affecting both 911 and administrative lines. 911 calls are currently being rerouted to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone needs to contact the Sheriff’s Office for non-emergency purposes, they should contact the Galena Police Department administrative line at 815-777-2131.

Service providers have been notified of the issue and are working to restore services.