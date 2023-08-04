Frontier Hospitality Group of Bettendorf is planning to add yet another amenity to the explosive growth around TBK Bank Sports Complex in northeast Bettendorf.

It will develop and operate a new $17-million SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel adjacent to the new Iron Tee Golf attraction being built in the new development at the northeast quadrant of Middle and Forest Grove roads.

A rendering of the new SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel, to open in 2025 at the northeast quadrant of Middle and Forest Grove roads, near TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf.

The 80-room hotel will be a key component of the “Phase 2” expansion of The Plex Area district, according to a Frontier release. Frontier owns and operates the four-year-old Cambria Hotel in that area. Iron Tee Golf is expected to open in spring 2024.

Construction of the new Marriott hotel will take place in early 2024 and the hotel will open in early 2025, the company said. The SpringHill Suites project will generate more than 25 permanent jobs and approximately 100 construction jobs.

“We are pleased to be a part of this dynamic new development,” Dan Huber, CEO and co-owner of Frontier Hospitality Group (FHG), said in the release. “Our partnership with Plex Travel, which manages the lodging for inbound teams competing at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, and our business partnering relationships with the owners of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, JP Sports, Iron Tee Golf, and the surrounding commercial developments, make this particular hotel development a winning proposition.”

The 112-room Cambria Hotel at the Bettendorf complex opened in summer 2019.

The SpringHill, along with the Cambria Hotel (both Frontier Hospitality Group hotels) will meet the lodging needs of legions of sports teams and their families, primarily on weekends, the company said.

“SpringHill Suites by Marriott offers a tremendous product that guests love, and we’re thrilled to add this great brand to our portfolio,” Huber said. This is FHG’s third hotel with Marriott International and first project with the SpringHill Suites brand.

Frontier currently has four QC hotels – in addition to Cambria (a 112-room hotel that opened in 2019 at 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf), it’s building a new Courtyard by Marriott off Spruce Hills and Utica Ridge in Bettendorf next to its existing Home2 Suites by Hilton, as well as the Holiday Inn Express across from the QC International Airport, Moline.

FHG also has two hotels in East Peoria, Ill. The new Courtyard in Bettendorf is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

A new Courtyard by Marriott hotel is being built by Frontier, near Spruce Hills and Utica Ridge in Bettendorf, to open by the end of 2023.

FHG previously owned and operated the Best Western Plus SteepleGate Inn, in Davenport, Best Western Frontier Inn, in Clinton, the Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel, in Dubuque; Country Inn & Suites in Clinton, and Champps Americana Restaurant & Bar in Dubuque.

SpringHill Suites (new to the QC) offers open and airy community spaces, with guestrooms offering separate areas of the room to sleep, work and relax. All hotels include a meeting room, indoor pool, and fitness center. The expanded sundries shop will host individual pre-made cocktails, beer and wine.

With more than 450 locations in North America, SpringHill Suites participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott’s loyalty program. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition, according to the FHG release.

For more information on SpringHill Suites, visit its website HERE. For more on FHG, visit its website HERE.