The City of Davenport’s Parks and Recreation department announces the release of the Spring/Summer 2022 Recreation Guide, now available here.

Print copies are available at recreation centers and partner agencies throughout Davenport beginning Thursday, Feb. 10.

Back again are several community favorite events such as Party in the Park, Fejervary Family Fun Days, and YouthFest. The Davenport Junior Theatre will host two productions on the mainstage in April and June. Previewed in the guide is this year’s Citywide Summer Theme – “Beyond the Beaten Path,” which is a series of programs and events hosted by the City of Davenport, Davenport Public Library, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Figge Art Museum, and The Putnam Museum & Science Center.

In addition to community and family events, parents can learn more about spring and summer camp offerings through Davenport Parks and Recreation, as well as swim lessons at both Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary Aquatic Centers.

“Spring and summer in Davenport is such a great time of year for recreation and community building,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson. “We are always excited to offer a variety of classes and programs for all ages as well as host great community events for families to build memoires and spend time together.”

Davenport Parks and Recreation also is currently hiring a variety of part-time and seasonal positions. Positions include but are not limited to aquatics, sports, grounds maintenance, summer camps, and golf.

Click here for more details and to download a digital copy of the

recreation guide.