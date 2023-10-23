On Friday, Oct. 27th at 10 a.m., the city of Bettendorf will hold a Community Celebration at Meier Park, where a brand-new $260,000 state-of-the-art playground system was installed over the summer.

A new playground at Meier Park, 6th and Holmes streets in Bettendorf (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The park is at 611 Holmes Street, off 6th Street just north of River Drive (U.S. 67).

“The new equipment and turf offer a diverse play experience for toddlers and school-aged children,” said Kim Kidwell, Bettendorf’s Culture & Recreation Director. “This project is a collaboration between city staff and the Meier Park neighborhood and we could not be happier with the end result!”

The Community Celebration includes a ribbon cutting, as well as free cookies and water. It continues on Sunday, Oct. 29th as the Meier Park neighborhood hosts a “Party in the Park” from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend both events as well as visit the playground any day of the week between dawn and dusk.