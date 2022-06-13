The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute will be adding 140 new jobs to the QCs in August 2022.

A joint venture of UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health, the nation’s largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, the new $30-million facility plans to open then at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline, near the Trinity 7th Street campus.

A hiring event will be held Wednesday, June 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at the new Rehabilitation Institute, 7th Street and 52nd Avenue, Moline.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute will provide the team, the technology and best practices that help patients achieve their highest levels of independence with the confidence they need to move forward in their lives, according to a Monday release from Encompass Health.

The hospital will provide inpatient rehabilitation services and higher medical management for patients recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, hip fractures, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, complex orthopedic conditions and many others

Patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of therapy for five days each week, 24-hour RN nursing care and frequent visits by an attending physician during their stay.

The one-story, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dialysis suite, dining room, in-house pharmacy and dayroom.

Once the new hospital is operational, UnityPoint Health’s existing 22–bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island will be consolidated into the new joint venture hospital.

A hiring event for the Rehabilitation Institute will be held June 22 from noon to 8 p.m., at 653 52nd Ave., Moline. Positions available include registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, nursing assistants, case managers and housekeeping.

You can RSVP for the job fair at the Encompass Moline website. For more information on the new center, click HERE.