UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18.

The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline, near the Trinity 7th Street campus — is expected to begin serving patients on August 23.

The new Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute was built at a cost of over $30 million, at 653 52nd Avenue (off 7th Street) in Moline.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting will be:

Tammy Pauwels, CEO of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute

Albert Park, MD, Medical Director of the institute

Robert J. Erickson, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Trinity

Troy DeDecker, President of Encompass Health’s Central Region

The hospital will provide essential services to help patients regain function and independence as they recover from major injuries and illnesses, such as strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture of UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health, the nation’s largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute will add 140 new jobs to the QC when it opens.

Encompass Health is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 151 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery.

