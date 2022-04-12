A new senior living community in the Quad Cities is celebrating its grand opening Thursday.

The Suites of Bettendorf — at 2592 Middle Road, near the intersection of Middle Road & Spruce Hills Drive – will have a grand opening Thursday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring refreshments and tours.

The three-story building is situated on seven acres and features 62 homes with 13 different floor plans, designed for residents ages 55 and up. Once inside this secure cooperative, enjoy a great room with fireplace and kitchen, clubroom, fitness center, workshop, garden plots, guest suites, conversation lounge, library, and heated, underground parking.

Cooperatives were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home.

The maintenance-free community is run by Vintage Cooperatives, by Ewing Properties. So far, about half of the Bettendorf homes are sold, regional director Heather Ropp said Monday.

“In our cooperatives, members purchase of share of the entire property, owning the building and the grounds together,” she said of the planned 62 shareholders, in one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,050 square feet to 1,800 square feet.

“Cooperatives were formed to meet the specific objectives of the members and are subject to adapt to members changing needs. Cooperatives are member-owned, member-occupied, and member-controlled,” Ropp said. “They are also maintenance-free and offer a supportive, active community amongst the membership.”

The residents’ costs per month vary based on the floor plan selected, and typically and range from $1,365 to $2,336.

The monthly fee encompasses a lot – including all home maintenance inside & outside the home (except housekeeping), gas, sewer, water, trash, recycling, internet, insurance, property taxes, mortgage, vacation service, professional management services, heated underground parking, and reserve fund, and use of the common areas (great room w/kitchen, club room, workshop, library, fitness center, garden beds, car wash bay) all in a secure building, Ropp said.

Vintage Cooperatives has housing complexes in 11 communities across Iowa (including Iowa City, Coralville and Ames), as well as two in Missouri, Ropp said.

They decided to open in Bettendorf because the QC “is agreat place and people want to stay in the QC,” Ropp said. “The area met the qualifications we look for when we choose new locations such as age of population, home value, average wealth, and great amenities nearby.”

They have two new communities under construction in North Liberty and Dubuque.

“The reason why Vintage Cooperatives continues to grow is we build community, offer personalized homes, and offer an individualized customer experience,” Ropp said.

To learn more about Vintage Cooperatives, click HERE, and see a brochure on The Suites of Bettendorf HERE.