The Iowa Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline announce that construction of the bike and pedestrian path on the new I-74 bridge is nearly complete and it is anticipated to open to the public by the end of April.

“One of the defining features of the new bridge is the bike and pedestrian path, welcoming both residents and visitors to explore the Quad Cities,” ” Iowa DOT Director Scott Marler said in a Wednesday release. “There are only a handful of such paths on interstate bridges across the country and we’re thrilled to be part of bringing this unique feature to the area.”

The new $1.2-billion bridge fully opened to traffic on Dec. 2, 2021

“More and more cities across the country are looking for ways to make their communities more walkable and bike-friendly, including the Quad Cities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The bike and pedestrian path is a prime example of how transportation infrastructure can provide more travel options and better connect our communities.”

An exciting feature on the bike and pedestrian path is a scenic overlook with a glass oculus to provide the public with a unique view of the Mississippi River. The 10-foot diameter oculus is made of thick, tempered glass that is safe to stand on, and the surface is textured to provide better traction. Uplighting is also being installed on the scenic overlook, and the entire path will be lit at night.

The new glass oculus feature on the bridge pedestrian path.

After construction is complete, the cities of Bettendorf and Moline will assume maintenance responsibility of the path. The cities plan to host a bike and pedestrian path dedication on May 18. Details to be announced.

Fully separated from traffic and ADA accessible, the new path provides a safe way to cross the Mississippi River. At 14 feet wide, there is ample room for bikes and pedestrians to travel in either direction. The path connects to existing trails on both sides of the river.

The public can access the path at River Drive in Moline and Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf. While State Street and 12th Street are under construction in Bettendorf, bicyclists and pedestrians should watch for signage directing them through the area to get from the river bridge path to the Riverfront Trail.

Connecting the states of Iowa and Illinois, I-74 serves as a primary crossing of the Mississippi River in the QC area and is an important east-west link in the nation’s transportation network. The I-74 bridge project is part of a regional strategy for improving access across the Mississippi. The new bridge fully opened to traffic on Dec. 2, 2021.

For updates on the I-74 River Bridge project and to get the most up-to-date news, visit the project website at I74RiverBridge.com. Follow the project on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube @I74RiverBridge.